City of Trenton accepting bids for demolition of properties

The city of Trenton, Missouri is accepting bids for demolition and clean-up of as many as sixteen properties.

Interested contractors can attend a bid meeting and inspection tour of properties June 6th at Trenton City Hall at 9 o’clock that morning.

Bids will be accepted at City Hall, 1100 Main Street in Trenton until 2 o’clock on June 20th. Specifications and more information can be obtained by contacting Donnie Vandevender at Trenton City Hall or by phone at (660) 359-2013.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities that are in the best interest of the City.

This is the project in which homeowners can share costs with the city of Trenton on the demolition of properties. The city council has budgeted $20,000 for the city of Trenton’s portion that it will pay.

