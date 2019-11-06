City of Trenton accepting bids for airport runway lighting

The City of Trenton is accepting bids for airport runway lighting replacement and repair.

Bids will be accepted at the Trenton City Hall until the afternoon of December 12th at 2 o’clock.

Bid packets are required to be sealed and labeled Airport Runway Lighting Replacement and Repair. Specifications and more information can be obtained by contacting Airport Manager Donnie Vandevender or Assistant Manager Wes Barone at 660-359-2013.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.

