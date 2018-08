The City of Spickard is seeking a part-time city clerk.

Qualifications include being computer literate, working six to 10 hours per week, and having customer service and bookkeeping skills. Resumes may be sent to the City of Spickard at Post Office Box 77, Spickard, Missouri, zip code 64679.

Call the Spickard City Hall at 660-485-6106 for more information. Questions may also be directed to Janice Vandevender and Jesse Richmond.

