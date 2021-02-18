City of Milan requesting gas customers conserve energy

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The City of Milan asks all City of Milan gas utility customers, including all residents, businesses, and other entities, to limit their use of natural gas where at all possible until Sunday, 2/21/2021.

Steps to reducing energy usage include reducing your thermostats a few degrees, or to at most 68 degrees, and postponing or reducing the use of all other natural gas-powered equipment.

Due to the extreme cold and other weather conditions, the city faces unprecedented issues maintaining supply and/or gas pressure in natural gas utility operations like other areas. As a result, our professional gas servicer and supply manager are recommending these actions.

Any questions should be directed to Milan City Hall 660-265-4420 during regular business hours.

Photo Credit: J. Stephen Conn

