City of Mercer asking residents to conserve gas and electric energy

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The City of Mercer is asking residents to conserve energy due to what it calls an “energy emergency” for gas and electricity. Residents are asked to lower their thermostats and take other measures to help prevent Grundy Electric from starting rolling outages.

Residents are asked to check on elderly neighbors during this time of cold temperatures.

It is also noted the landfill Rapid Removal uses has been closed, and the company is taking it day by day as to when it can pick up trash. Mercer residents are asked to put out their trash early for February 20th.

Related