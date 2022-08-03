City of Laredo to hold property tax hearing

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The City of Laredo will hold a hearing regarding proposed property tax rates next week. The hearing will be at Laredo City Hall on August 8th at 5:30 pm.

This year’s proposed rate totals 99.76 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That includes 69.83 cents for general and 29.93 cents for streets.

The assessed valuation for this year totals $1,057,237, which is up $52,373 from the prior tax year. This year’s assessed valuation includes $63,280 for real estate, $219,150 for personal property, and $207,807 for railroad and utility.