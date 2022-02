Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The City of Chillicothe, Missouri has openings on the Railroad Board and Airport Advisory Board.

The Railroad Board meets on the third Tuesday in February, May, August, and November

Airport Board meets the second Tuesday in February, April, June, August, October, and December

Any interested parties can pick up a board volunteer form at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 715 Washington Street, or on the Chillicothe City website. Forms should be submitted by March 1, 2022.

