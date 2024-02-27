City issues report on treatment of water and water usage in Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Water Treatment Plant delivered more than 29,331,900 gallons in January, marking an increase of 4,015,206 gallons from December.

Department Head Steven Reid reported that the daily average for January was nearly 946,191 gallons, with Nestlé using 18.74% at 5,496,304 gallons.

The water plant operated for 441 hours at 1,400 gallons per minute, averaging 14.23 hours daily.

In terms of chemical usage, the water treatment plant utilized 36,920 pounds of lime, 15,530 pounds of carbon dioxide, 610 pounds of powder-activated carbon, 3,079 pounds of liquid ammonium sulfate, 4.15 tons of salt, 680 pounds of hydrofluorosilic acid, 3,723 pounds of sodium aluminate, and 1,464 pounds of orthophosphate.

Reid stated that eight bacteriological tests were sent to a state laboratory, all of which were coliform absent.

The Trenton Water/Wastewater Department repaired two water mains in January. Department Head Kenneth Ricketts reported that staff also performed two sewer service disconnects and one water service disconnect.

A manhole ring and cover, struck by a snowplow, were reset. A new manhole was installed on Sixth Street. Staff will focus on water meter upgrades for the meter reading system.

The Trenton Wastewater Treatment Plant treated 29.52 million gallons in January.

Supervisor Bob Hutchinson reported the removal of one sludge pump in the basement of the sludge building. Fluid Equipment of Kansas City took the pump to its shop for rebuilding.

The wastewater treatment plant collaborated with Fluid Equipment on the design and cost for replacing the Poplar Grade lift station. A new Case 521 loader was delivered from Victor L. Phillips.

Hutchinson mentioned that the wastewater treatment plant applied for a new operating permit with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which visited the plant and set its sampler to perform effluent tests for the next year.

Work on next year’s budget has begun.

