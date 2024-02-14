Citizens report of smoke turns out to be a controlled burn at Crowder State Park

Share To Your Social Network

Citizens reported to KTTN seeing considerable smoke on Tuesday west of Trenton, which turned out to be a controlled burn organized by the staff at Crowder State Park.

Information from Tuesday evening on the Crowder State Park Facebook page indicates that over 400 acres were burned. The staff at Crowder State Park acknowledged several other organizations for assisting with the controlled burn. Among them were representatives from Wallace State Park, Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park, Mark Twain State Park, Thousand Hills State Park, and Rockbridge State Park.

It was noted that the collective efforts of many allowed the Crowder State Park staff to prepare the fire line and manage the controlled burn effectively.

More than 30 photos can be viewed on the Crowder State Park Facebook page.

