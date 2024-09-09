Church Women United Thrift Shop spotlighted at Rotary Club meeting

The Church Women United Thrift Shop was the focus of a program presented at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, Sept. 5. The meeting was held at the BTC Bank community room, with Jackie Soptic presiding. Dan Wilford offered the prayer, and Daniel Gott served as the sergeant at arms. Doug Tye and Tom Witten were the program chairmen.

Barbara Spencer provided a brief history of the thrift shop, which began 53 years ago in the basement of the Catholic Church. Over the years, the thrift shop has operated in several locations, including the Methodist Church and a building on 17th Street. It is now housed in a shared facility with the Community Food Pantry, located at 17th Street and Harris Avenue. The shop is entirely staffed by volunteers, and all proceeds from sales are donated to local and area 501(c)(3) organizations or individuals in need.

Recently, the thrift shop provided essential items to a family that lost their belongings in a house fire. The shop is open on Fridays and Saturdays, averaging around $3,000 in weekly sales. Sales are held both inside and outside when weather permits, and all items sold are donated by the community.

During the club’s business meeting, members were reminded about the upcoming Rotary Club fish fry. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Barn. Tickets are being sold at $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Both sit-down and carry-out meal options will be available, and a silent auction will take place during the event, featuring items for public bidding.

Additionally, it was announced that Oct. 24 is World Polio Day, a key initiative of Rotary International, which is committed to eradicating polio worldwide.

The program for the Sept. 12 Rotary Club meeting will be presented by Curtis Crawford of the Grundy County Farm Services Agency.

