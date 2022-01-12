Chula woman crashes on Highway 65; patrol accuses her of DWI

Local News January 12, 2022 KTTN News
Underage Impaired Driving
A resident of Chula was injured Tuesday when the car she was driving traveled off Highway 65 near Chillicothe, struck a billboard pole, small trees, and a fence.

Fifty-seven-year-old Cynthia White was taken by EMS to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with minor injuries.

The car received extensive damage in the accident at 10:30 Tuesday morning in the southbound lane of Highway 65 just north of Kelsey Reeter Road.

The highway patrol accused Cynthia White of driving while intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

