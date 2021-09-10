Chula teenager life-flighted to hospital after ATV is struck by passing car

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A teenage boy from Chula was taken to a Kansas City hospital after the four-wheeler he was driving slowed to make a turn and was struck by a car Thursday at 7:45 pm on Route K, one mile west of Chula.

The seventeen-year-old youth, whom the patrol did not identify because of his juvenile status, was flown by a medical helicopter (LifeFlight Eagle) to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the car was listed as 26-year-old Taylor Odell of Chula, who wasn’t reported hurt.

The all-terrain vehicle was eastbound on Route K when it slowed at LIV Road 251. The youth gave a hand signal to make a left turn as an eastbound car attempted to pass. Upon impact, the patrol said the youth was ejected from the ATV. The ATV continued east, traveled off the south side of the road, and into a ditch. The car left the road on the north side and went into that ditch.

The four-wheeler was demolished, and the car sustained extensive damage. The report noted he was not using safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

