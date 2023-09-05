Chula Street Fair to feature day-long festivities on September 16

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chula Street Fair is gearing up for a full day of activities on September 16, offering fun and entertainment for the entire family.

The day will kick off in the morning with a variety of activities including a breakfast fundraiser for Chula Fire and Rescue, the Chula School 5K Fun Run, and a baking contest. For parents with young children, there will be a baby show at 9:30 a.m., requiring a $3 registration fee.

Bill and Martha Thorne will lead the way as grand marshals of the “Country Traditions”-themed parade at 11 a.m. The parade will feature various categories with cash prizes, including most unique, antique, best theme-related, and UTV.

Animal lovers should be excited for the pet parade, starting at 11:30 a.m. Cash prizes will be available in categories such as best dressed, best pet trick, and the judges’ choice award.

Other activities scheduled for September 16 include Zingo, a pedal pull, and street games. For the competitive at heart, the Redneck Olympics will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. and a horseshoe tournament at 5 p.m. Each of these competitions carries an entry fee of $10.

From 4 to 7 p.m., families can enjoy carnival games and inflatable activities. Wristbands for the carnival games will cost $10 for children up to eight years old. For those aged nine to 14, ten-dollar punch cards will be available, good for 20 games. Individual tickets and $5 wristbands for inflatable activities will also be on offer.

Little Miss and Master will be announced at 5:15 p.m. Contestants include Aleisiya Sullivan, Bentley Minnis, Harper Stewart, Carter Jungles, Kevin Kasey, and Graham Stonger. Tickets will be sold for $1 each, with cash and other prizes like gift certificates up for grabs.

In the evening, Chula Fire and Rescue will hold a fish fry, and there will also be a cake walk. The Miss Cornstalk winner will be revealed at 6:30 p.m., and live entertainment featuring the Cody Vanderau Band will begin at 7 p.m. Winners of a silent auction, a raffle, and 50/50 drawings will be announced during entertainment intermissions.

A Chula Community Church Service will be held the following day, September 17, at 11 a.m. at the former Baptist Church.

For more information on the Chula Street Fair, contact Kati Westcott at 660-347-3229, Diane Holcer at 660-973-1803, Ann Hamilton at 660-247-1356, or Randy Horton at 660-707-2002.

