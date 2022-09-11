Chula Street Fair slated for September 17th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Multiple activities are planned for the Chula Street Fair September 17th.

The event will start at 7 o’clock in the morning with biscuits and gravy served at the community center for Chula Fire and Rescue. There will also be a food stand at the community center, which will open at 9:30.

The “Small Town USA”-themed parade will start at 11 o’clock. Lawrence Hinnen will be the grand marshal. A pet parade will be at 11:30. There will be prizes for the parades.

Miss Cornstalk contestants will be introduced at 5 o’clock in the evening. The Miss Cornstalk winner will be announced at 7 o’clock, and a talent show will be held. Prizes will be awarded.

Little Miss and Master Chula will be announced at 5:15. Candidates for Little Miss Chula are Marissa Bru, Tatum Scheib, and Tilly Smith. Little Master Chula candidates are Theodore Eckert, McCormick Hamer, and Braylin Provolt.

Other activities include a baby show, a cake walk, Mudd volleyball, cornhole, a peddle pull, carnival games, and inflatables. There will also be vendors.

More information about the Chula Street Fair September 17th can be obtained by contacting Kati Westcott at 660-247-3229, Diane Holcer at 660-973-1803, Randy Horton at 660-707-2002, or Ann Hamilton at 660-247-1356.