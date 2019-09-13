Chula Street Fair set to kick off September 21

Various activities will be held at the Chula Street Fair September 21, 2019, including biscuits and gravy at the community center that morning at 7 o’clock which benefits Chula Fire and Rescue, a baby show at 9 o’clock with a $3.00 registration fee, a food stand from 9:30 that morning to 10 o’clock at night, a cakewalk from 10 o’clock to 10:45 in the morning, and a bounce house from 10 to 1 o’clock.

The “Summer Days and Country Ways” themed parade will start at 11 o’clock. Lela Chapins is the grand marshal and an overall grand prize of $50 will be awarded as well as $25 cash prizes in the categories of most unique, antique, best theme-related, and animal.

Mud volleyball will start at noon. The entry fee is $35 per team for teams of six with a minimum of two females. A pedal pull will begin at 1 o’clock, and street games will go from 3 to 5 o’clock.

Carnival games will run from 5 to 8 o’clock. Wristbands for children eight years old and younger will cost $10. Punch cards are available for $10 for 20 games for children nine to 14 years old. Individual tickets will also be available. Miss Cornstalk contestants will be introduced at 5 o’clock, and the winner will be announced at 7 o’clock.

Little Miss and Master Chula winners will be announced at 5:15. The contestants for Little Miss Chula are Journi Boyles, Kamri Pearson, and Aniyah Sullivan. The Little Master Chula contestants are Kinston Anderson, Wyatt BeVelle, and Tucker Hibner. The top candidates will be crowned by the 2018 winners Rocklyn York and Rylan Klein.

Other activities for the Chula Street Festival September 21st will include entertainment by Chris Daugherty at 5:30, a fish fry by Chula Fire and Rescue from 5:30 to 7 o’clock, and another cakewalk at 6 o’clock.

A talent show will begin at 7 o’clock. Chris Daugherty will perform during intermission. There will be three age categories: 11 years old and younger, ages 12 to 16, and 17 and older. Cash prizes of $50.00, $25.00, and $10.00 will be awarded in each group. The early bird entry fee until the night of September 20th at 8 o’clock for the talent show is $5.00 for individuals and $10.00 for groups of five or less. The entry fee will increase to $10.00 for individuals and $20.00 for groups as the time for performances draws near. Contact Kati Westcott to register at 660-247-3229 or email chulastreetfair@gmail.com.

Raffle drawings for the Miss and Master tickets and silent auction will be held after the talent show. Tickets will cost $1.00 each. Prizes will include $100.00 cash, $75.00 cash, $50.00 cash, and gift certificates. The fire department will also hold a 50/50 raffle.

More information on the Chula Street Fair can be obtained by contacting Kati Westcott at 660-247-3229, Diane Holcer at 660-973-1803, Randy Horton at 660-707-2002, or Ann Hamilton at 660-247-1356.

