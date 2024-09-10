Chula Street Fair set for September 21st with full day of activities

Various activities are scheduled for the Chula Street Fair on September 21st, offering a full day of community events and entertainment.

The Chula Fire Department will kick off the morning by serving biscuits and gravy from 7 to 9 a.m., followed by a fish fry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted, with proceeds benefiting the fire department.

Other planned activities include the Chula School Fun Run at 8 a.m., baking and agriculture contests at 9 a.m., and a baby show at 10 a.m. featuring a “diapers only” category and a competition for two- and three-year-old “bathing cuties.”

Cakewalks will take place at 10:30 a.m. and again at 6 p.m.

The parade, led by Grand Marshal Patrick Carleton, will start at 11 a.m. with the theme “Small Town, Big Memories.” There will be a $100 grand prize and a $50 cash prize for the most unique, antique, best theme-related, animal, and UTV categories.

A pedal pull is scheduled for 1 p.m., street games for ages 3 to 17 will be held at 2 p.m., and street games for adults will begin at 5 p.m. A cornhole tournament will also take place at 3 p.m.

From 4 to 7 p.m., carnival games, inflatables, and barrel train rides will be available for attendees.

The Little Miss and Master contest will be held at 5:15 p.m. Contestants for Little Miss Chula include Evelyn Quintero Figueroa, Avery Hamer, and Ellie Stotts. The Little Master Chula candidates are Stetson Cook, Lawrence Hinnen, and Landyn Swartz. Tickets for the contest are $1 each, with prizes of $100, $75, and $50, along with gift certificates.

At 6:30 p.m., the Miss Cornstalk winner will be announced, followed by a performance from The Cody Vanderau Band at 7 p.m. Silent auction winners will be revealed during the first intermission, and the Miss and Master raffle, 50/50 drawing, and whole processed pig raffle will be announced during the second intermission.

Zingo will be played periodically throughout the day.

On September 22nd, a service will be held at the Chula Community Church at 11 a.m.

For more information on the Chula Street Fair, visit the Chula Community Center Facebook page or contact Kati Westcott at 660-247-3229, Diana Holcer at 660-973-1803, or Ann Hamilton at 660-247-1356.

