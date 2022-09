Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chula Fire Department will serve breakfast and hold a fish fry next week as a fundraiser. Food will be served at the Chula Community Center on September 17th.

Biscuits and gravy will be served from 7 to 9 am. The fish fry with fixings will begin at 5:30 pm and run until 7 pm.

Free will donations will be accepted no alcohol is allowed at the event.