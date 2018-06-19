Chula Fire District responds to grass fire

The Chula Rural Fire District received mutual aid for a grass fire Monday afternoon.

Chula Assistant Fire Chief Randy Horton reports Chula responded to the fire with two brush trucks, and Chillicothe provided one tanker. He says seven personnel were on the scene of the fire at 10493 LIV 261 that burned about sixty acres.

The owners of the address are listed as the Ralls and Horton notes no one was injured, and no structures were damaged.

Responders from Chula were at the scene about an hour and a half.

