Because of the pending winter weather forecast this week, the Thursday, February 2, annual meeting of the Chula Farmer’s Cooperative has been postponed until later in the month of February.

The event is rescheduled for February 22, 2022, at the Chula Community Center.

The 6:30 pm supper will begin the annual meeting. The agenda includes the election of three directors, the 2021 fiscal year financial reports, and possible discussion of other topics.

