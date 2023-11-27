Christmas trees to arrive at Missouri Governor’s Mansion this morning

The 2023 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees will arrive (today) Monday, November 27, 2023, between 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. A portion of Madison Street will be closed during this time.

The tree that will be displayed on the Mansion lawn is a 30-foot Norway Spruce donated by the family of Daryl and Sherry Richardson of Boone County. There will be three Norway Spruce trees in the interior of the mansion, including two 8-foot and one 10-foot trees donated by Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann.

Pea Ridge Forest is a family-owned tree farm, specializing in both choose-and-cut Christmas trees and balled-and-burlapped trees for their wholesale nursery. Owned by Scott and Mary Rood, pride in their work has been the cornerstone of their business. As such, Pea Ridge Forest has remained a source of quality trees since 1972.

Missouri Department of Conservation staff will install the indoor trees, and Missouri Office of Administration staff will install the Mansion lawn tree.

(Photo by Jonathan Chng on Unsplash)