Christmas trees arrive today at Missouri Governor’s Mansion

The 2022 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees will arrive on Monday, November 28, 2022, (today) between 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. A portion of Madison Street will be closed during this time.

The tree that will be displayed on the Mansion lawn is a 40-foot Norway Spruce donated by Tom and Sue Gleich of Wildwood, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Gleich decided to donate their tree to allow them to proceed with their landscaping updates. The tree for the Mansion interior includes an 18-foot Canaan Fir supplied by Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann.

Missouri Department of Conservation staff will install the indoor tree, and Missouri Office of Administration staff will install the Mansion lawn tree. Members of the media are invited to cover the arrival and placement of the tree on the lawn.

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson cordially invite families to attend this year’s Candlelight Tours and annual tree lighting ceremony at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Friday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. The annual lighting of the tree will be followed by this year’s Candlelight Tours. The Candlelight tours will run until 9 p.m. on Friday and again Monday, December 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During the Candlelight tours, visitors will be able to walk through the festively decorated ground floor of the Governor’s Mansion. Toys for Tots representatives will also be in attendance during the Candlelight Tours to accept donations of new, unwrapped toys or monetary contributions to support Missouri children this holiday season.

The Candlelight Tours are free and open to the public. Visitors will enter through the Madison Street gate.