Christmas parade begins at 6 o’clock this evening in downtown Trenton

Five Points Alive’s Trenton Downtown Christmas Parade postponed due to inclement weather December 1st has been rescheduled for Friday evening.

The line up for the parade will start at Geyer Hall at 5:45, and the parade will begin at 6 o’clock.

Five Points Alive member Cindy Jennings says the parade route will travel down Main Street past Howard’s, around the flagpole, and over to Trenton Hardware before making a U-turn, coming back on the east side of Howard’s, turning at the Grundy County Museum, heading to the North Grand River Association, and back down Main Street.

Those entered in the parade are encouraged to bring candy to throw the first time around the route as well as to decorate for Christmas. Jennings asks that children stay out of the street and remain on the sidewalk

Contact Cindy Jennings at 359-1923 for more information.