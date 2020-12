Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Festival of Trees and Christmas lighting will be part of Christmas on the Square in Mercer on December 5th. Santa will also be at the event that evening from 6 to 9 o’clock.

There will also be hot chocolate, hot dogs, chips, and desserts.

Admission is free, but non-perishable food items and toys will be accepted.

The Mercer Community Teacher Association, Mercer Parent As Teachers, Mercer Legion, Preceptor Lambda ETA, and North Mercer After Prom Sponsor December 5th’s Christmas on the Square.

