“Christmas on the Square” kicks off December 2nd in Mercer

Local News December 1, 2023
Christmas on the Square
Christmas on the Square will be held in Mercer on December 2nd.

The Mercer Fire Department will provide Santa a ride into town at 5 p.m., and activities are planned until 7 p.m.

The Mercer County Extension Office will sponsor Santa’s Workshop at Rising Automotive Details. Children can shop for free gifts for their parents.

The Mercer American Legion will sponsor gifts for children at the Legion Building. The Mercer Assembly of God Church will offer ornament building also at the Legion Building.

The Mercer Methodist Church will hold Christmas Bingo. The church will also have cookies and gingerbread houses on display.

Preceptor Lambda Eta will serve cookies and hot chocolate on the bandstand.

Kathy and Ashley Coon provided decorations for the stage.

The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri has donated candy canes. The grocery store will have candy.

The After Prom Committee will hold a bake sale in front of the cafe during Mercer’s Christmas on the Square December 2nd.

