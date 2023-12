The Annual “Christmas in the Park” will be held in Bethany December 2nd.

Parade lineup at the First Baptist Church will start at 5 o’clock. The parade will begin at 5:30.

The annual lighting ceremony will be in Memorial Park at 6 o’clock.

Santa will be at the park from 6 to 7 o’clock.

There will be free hot chocolate and cookies while supplies last.

The Bethany Area Chamber of Commerce and Bethany Parks and Recreation will sponsor the Christmas in the Park December 2nd.