Christmas in Novinger slated for Saturday, November 18, 2023

The Christmas season is quickly approaching, and shoppers will want to get their lists ready for the Christmas in Novinger event on Saturday, November 18. Three shopping locations will provide a variety of selections, ensuring something for everyone on your gift list.

The 37th Country Christmas Craft Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Novinger School, located on Highway 149, four blocks north of Highway 6. Over 70 booths featuring various crafts will occupy both gyms and all hallways. Several new vendors are participating this year. Handmade goods for sale include repurposed/second chance items, polymer clay ornaments, quilts, blankets, items for babies and young children, woodworking projects, homemade soap, hair accessories, various jewelry types, knitted and crocheted items, wreaths, floral arrangements, embroidered items, woven and rope baskets, antler art, jellies, jams, leather goods, hand-painted crafts, fabric items, woven rugs, scroll saw work, goat milk bath products, primitive signs, rustic crafts, various artworks, sublimation tumblers, t-shirts, home décor, and seasonal decorations. A bake sale featuring homemade candy and a food stand with cinnamon rolls and pies will also be available. The history book, “Novinger (Adair County), Missouri: The People, the Town, and the Surrounding Communities,” will be on display and for sale inside the high school gym. Visitors should register at the entrance for free drawings held every 30 minutes. Admission is by donation.

On the west side of town, the Novinger Community Center will host a Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will include vintage and collectible items, crafts, quilts, home decor, wreaths, floral arrangements, homemade food items, jewelry, and direct sales products. To reach the center, take Route O toward the former downtown area and turn left at the caboose. The center is next to the fairgrounds.

Additionally, Shopper’s Delight will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Novinger Firehouse, located on Highway 6 on the town’s east side. Various direct sales vendors will be present, along with craft items and homemade food products.

The Country Christmas Craft Festival and Holiday Bazaar serve as fundraising events for Novinger Renewal, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the area’s history and enhancing the community. Renewal’s projects encompass the Novinger Log Homestead, Community Center, former Methodist Church preservation, caboose restoration, and various community events. Proceeds from Shopper’s Delight will support the Friends of the Novinger Firehouse in maintaining the building.