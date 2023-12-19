Christmas holiday pushes NCMC Trustees meeting to Tuesday night

This month’s regular meeting for North Central Missouri College trustees will be Tuesday night at 5;30 at the Frey Administrative Center on the Trenton campus. That date is one week earlier than the usual meeting night, being the fourth Tuesday of the month.

The agenda will include the fiscal year 2023 audit, considerations of bids and purchases, as well as written reports from college officials. Personnel items will include those related to Head Start, a retirement, and employment discussions.

Trustees are expected to meet in executive session on Tuesday night in relation to personnel decisions, matters involving legal action, and discussion on real estate.