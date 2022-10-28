Christmas Festival and Craft Show set for November 25th in Jamesport

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Christmas Festival and Craft Show in Jamesport next month will be held in four locations. Activities will be at the Spillman Event Center, Kramer’s Contracting, the little brick house, and the former fire station on November 25th and 26th from 9 to 4 o’clock.

Santa can be visited at the Spillman Center on both days. There will also be crafts and antiques, food, buggy rides, and live music.

A Jamesport Community Association representative says maps will be available at the festival.

JCA sponsors the Christmas Festival and Craft Show on November 25th and 26th. More information can be obtained by calling 660-684-6146 or emailing [email protected].