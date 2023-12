Christmas Dinner planned in Jamesport

Faith View Ministries will sponsor a free Christmas dinner in Jamesport. Food will be served at the A.V. Spillman Event Center on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25th) at 11 o’clock.

The menu will include mashed potatoes and gravy, brisket, vegetables, dinner rolls, and homemade pies.

Delivery will be available for senior citizens and disabled individuals within a “reasonable” distance of Jamesport. Delivery orders will be accepted through Wednesday (December 20th). Call or text Marie at (660) 605-0664 to schedule delivery for Monday’s free Christmas dinner in Jamesport.