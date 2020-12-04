Christmas celebration activities announced for Cainsville on December 6th

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Various activities will be held in Cainsville on December 6th to celebrate Christmas.

Cainsville Community Betterment will have a remembrance tree and a craft at the former Nelson’s Heating and Cooling Building starting that evening at 5 o’clock. Sugar cookie decorating at city hall will also begin at 5 o’clock.

The Christmas Tree Lighting will be in the park on the Cainsville Square at 6 o’clock.

Santa will arrive on a fire truck after the tree lighting. He will be available to visit and take pictures.

Attendees to the Cainsville Christmas activities on December 6th are asked to wear face masks and respect social distancing guidelines.

