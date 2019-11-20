Christmas Around the Square to be featured in Princeton

Santa will arrive at Princeton in a parade during Christmas Around the Square.

The parade during the Princeton Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event will begin the evening of December 14th at 5 o’clock.

There will be pictures with Santa, cocoa, hot dogs, and chips at the Senior Center as well as a Christmas Store where children can buy gifts for their families.

Those attending can sing Christmas carols with the help of the Princeton High School band and choir at 5:30. Attendees are encouraged to bring an ornament to hang on a tree at the bandstand and wear an ugly sweater for the ugliest sweater contest.

The Princeton Christmas Around the Square the evening of December 14th is scheduled to go until 7 o’clock.

