A vendor and craft fair and other activities are planned for the Seventh Annual Christmas Around the Square at Gallatin.

About 40 vendors are expected to offer a variety of items at the vendor and craft fair at selected locations around Gallatin November 23, 2019, from 9:30 to 3:30.

A Candy Cane Christmas Shop will be in the Daviess County Library’s basement from 9:30 to 11 o’clock for children ages four to 12 to shop free for their immediate family. Volunteers will wrap and tag gifts, and there will be activities for children in the library’s upstairs. Monetary and gift donations for the Candy Cane Christmas Shop are being collected at Elbert’s Department Store.

Bright Futures and FBLA of Gallatin will be at the Corner Cafe from 9:30 to 1 o’clock to help local families through Adopt a Family for Christmas. David Sandy will hold a magic show at the Courter Theater from 10:30 to 11:45. Laura Hoyle will offer sweets by the piece, candy by the pound, or whole pies in the former Land Title Building from 11 o’clock to 3:30 at a Sweet Shop Benefit for the Patrick McBroom Scholarship Fund.

Free hot chocolate will be served on the courthouse lawn from 11 to 3 o’clock. There will also be a food court, and tacos and loaded baked potatoes will be served in the United Methodist Church’s basement.

Other activities planned for Gallatin’s Christmas Around the Square November 23rd include Christmas carolers around the square from noon to 1 o’clock; a balloon artist at the Corner Cafe from noon to 2 o’clock; children’s games on the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn, a free old-time photo booth, and train rides from noon to 4 o’clock; and paint and pour chalk painting at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church Parish Center from 1 to 3 o’clock for $35 registration.

Santa will arrive by sleigh at the courthouse at 2 o’clock. Sleigh rides will be offered from 2 to 4 o’clock, and pictures with Santa will be taken inside the courthouse. Children can sign up for a drawing to help Santa turn on the tree lights after the parade. First and second place coloring contest winners will be able to ride on a float in the parade with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Festival of Lights Parade will begin at 5:30. Mayor Barb Ballew will hold the countdown for the Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn following the parade. Santa will flip the switch with assistance from a child. Lake Viking Church Pastor Robert Nelson will lead a prayer. The mayor will then hold a drawing to announce grand prize winners of a 55-inch TV and two half hogs. Participants must be present to win and can only win once.

The Gallatin Theatre League will perform Gilligan’s Island at the Courter Theater the night of November 23rd at 7 o’clock.

