Christmas activities scheduled for Jamesport on November 25th

A Christmas tree contest, parade, tree lighting, and tree auction will be held in Jamesport later this month. The activities will be held at the Kramer Building on November 25th.

Tree check-in for the contest will go from 9 am to noon. Voting on the trees for the overall People’s Choice Award is from 1 to 5 pm. Trees should be artificial.

The Lighted Christmas Parade will start at 5 pm and after the parade, the Christmas tree contest will be held.

The tree lighting will be at 5:30 pm, and the tree auction will begin at 6 pm. Proceeds will go to the lights and decoration fund for next year.

Santa will be at the event on November 25th. There will also be cookies and hot cocoa.

More information on these Jamesport Christmas activities can be obtained by contacting Carolyn Huston at 660-359-1385 or Janelle Smith at 660-605-0824.