Christmas activities planned in Princeton on December 8th

Christmas activities are planned in Princeton on December 8th and for one day next week.

A craft fair will be part of Princeton Hometown Christmas on December 8th from 5:30 to 8 o’clock in the evening. Santa will be at The Famous from 5:30 to 7:30. There will be treats for everyone.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce will host Santa’s Pajama Party on the Princeton Square and at the Princeton Senior Center on December 17th from 5 to 7 o’clock in the evening. The Princeton High School Band will perform. There will also be crafts, hot chocolate and treats, and photos with Santa. First Interstate Bank will offer hayrides. Children’s shopping will be available with items priced at $5 or less. Donations will be accepted for a soup supper. Santa’s Pajama Party attendees can bring a letter to Santa and put it in the North Pole Express.

