Christian Motorcycle Association to hold “Bikes and BBQ Bike Show”

The Christian Motorcycle Association will hold its Third Annual Bikes and BBQ Bike Show in Chillicothe later this month to support its Run for the Son.

Run for the Son provides transportation to pastors, evangelists, and Christian workers around the world. The event September 28th will include a swap meet, face painting for children, and vendors as well as the bike show, bike games, and food.

The event will be held at the Citizens Bank parking lot in Chillicothe from 10 to 2 o’clock on September 28, 2019. Bike entry forms will be available at the gate with a bike entry fee of $10.00. Trophies will be presented for best American, metric, vintage, and custom as well as loudest pipes and dirtiest bike.

More information about the Christian Motorcycle Association’s Bikes and BBQ Bike Show September 28th can be found by calling 660-973-0424.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 18 Shares