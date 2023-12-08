Chris Hoffman receives Missouri Community College Association Trustee Leadership Award

Chris Hoffman of Trenton, Missouri, was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) for his outstanding support as a board trustee for North Central Missouri College and his service to community colleges. Chris received the 2023 Trustee Leadership Award at the statewide MCCA convention held in Kansas City, Missouri. This award is given annually to a community college trustee who has shown their support and commitment to Missouri community colleges.

Chris is an active board member of NCMC and has been a Trustee for 31 years. Chris is a graduate of TJC (now NCMC) and serves on the NCMC Foundation Board of Directors as well.

From the nomination: “Not only is Chris incredibly passionate about NCMC, but he is truly there for the right reason…He does it because he loves NCMC and wants to do everything possible to help us thrive. Chris is a go-getter. He is the first to step up to solve a problem, get his hands dirty, and work through a difficult situation. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his service.”

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”-www.mccatoday.org.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.