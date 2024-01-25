Chris Chinn announces grants for Missouri 4-H and FFA chapters

Share To Your Social Network

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn announced that 17 youth organizations across Missouri have been awarded 2024 Building Our American Communities grants. Five Missouri FFA chapters and 12 Missouri 4-H clubs statewide will receive funds for their community service projects this year.

“It is essential that we continue to cultivate a strong passion for agriculture in our young people,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Missouri FFA and 4-H youth continually demonstrate leadership and generosity, and their work on these projects inspires me. I congratulate each of the participating organizations and thank them for making a difference in their communities.”

Each of the 2024 awardees will receive $500 toward their projects, which may include upgrades or additions to existing facilities, grounds, or buildings, such as fairgrounds, parks, or community centers used by local organizations. The 2024 grant recipients are:

FFA Chapters

West Platte FFA Chapter, Weston (Platte County)

Hillsboro FFA Chapter, Hillsboro (Jefferson County)

St. James FFA Chapter, St. James (Phelps County)

Fredericktown FFA Chapter, Fredericktown (Madison County)

Drexel FFA Chapter, Drexel (Cass County)

4-H Clubs

Foundation Creation 4-H Club, Maysville (DeKalb County)

Wranglers 4-H Club, Maysville (DeKalb County)

Shelby 4-H Club, Brookfield (Linn County)

Show-Me 4-H Club, Kirksville (Adair County)

40-Ville 4-H Club, Mayview (Lafayette County)

Orrick 4-H Club, Polo (Lafayette County)

Pro-Farmers 4-H Club, Hillsboro (Jefferson County)

Outdoors & More 4-H Club, Steelville (Crawford County)

Daisy 4-H Club, Friedheim (Cape Girardeau County)

Viburnum Blue Jays 4-H Club, Ironton (Iron County)

Learn A Do 4-H Club, Liberal (Barton County)

Greenfield 4-H Club, Greenfield (Dade County)

The Building Our American Communities grant program has supported youth projects since the 1970s. Each year, youth organizations throughout Missouri submit proposals for consideration that support specific projects within their communities. The grants are funded through Missouri’s Agriculture Development Fund in agreement with the USDA.

4-H clubs and FFA chapters awarded grants this year must complete their projects no later than Aug. 1, 2024.

