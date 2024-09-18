Chris Allen Milazzo, age 73, a resident of Moberly, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2024, at his residence.

Chris was born to Thomas and Joyce Milazzo on March 9, 1951, in Independence, Missouri. He was a 1968 graduate of Chillicothe High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Victoria Sue Kelsall on May 23, 1968, at Fairview Baptist Church in Trenton, Missouri. She preceded him in death on October 17, 2011.

Chris was a math and science teacher in the Atlanta, Missouri school district. He retired after 17 years of teaching. He was a member of the Missouri State Teachers Association. Chris was skilled at playing several instruments, including the guitar, piano, harmonica, and drums. He also wrote and recorded his own music. In his free time, Chris enjoyed playing pool and going fishing.

Survivors include his four sons: Chris Milazzo of Ft. Myers, Florida; Ben Milazzo and his life partner, Cheryl Gardner of Madison, Wisconsin; Phillip Milazzo and Heather Gabelman of Trenton, Missouri; and Brian Milazzo of Moberly, Missouri. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Alhanna, Britane, Abbygail, Emily, Anna, Molly, Tavyn, and Ransom. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Victoria Sue Milazzo, one brother, Tom Milazzo, and one sister, Rose Ann Milazzo.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home in Laredo, Missouri, on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Stucker Cemetery in Laredo, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Stucker Cemetery and can be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601.

Post Views: 225