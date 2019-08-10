Chloe Momphard named 2019 Missouri State Fair Queen, Chillicothe woman named runner-up

Miss Chloe Momphard of Troy was named the 2019 Missouri State Fair Queen in a ceremony held yesterday, Aug. 8. Miss Momphard received the highest score of 45 contestants vying for the title in the two-day competition held in the Mathewson Exhibition Center. Miss Momphard will reign over the remaining State Fair events and be an ambassador for the State Fair and Missouri agriculture throughout the coming year.

Miss Momphard is 19-years-old and studies Animal Science Pre-Vet at The University of Missouri, Columbia. As Queen, she will receive a $2,000 scholarship to continue her education. Miss Momphard entered as Miss Lincoln County and is the daughter of Doug & Margaret Momphard.

“I am excited to serve the 2019 Fair and meet all the exhibitors and see their accomplishments here,” Momphard said. “This has always been my favorite part of the Fair and I look forward to “Coming Home” to it each summer!”

Miss Momphard is a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, a former Missouri FFA State Officer, a member of the Mizzou Top 14, and a member of the Pre-Vet Club. In her community, she is involved in 4-H and the Troy FFA Chapter.

The 2018 North Central Missouri Fair Queen was named the third runner-up in the 2019 Missouri State Fair Queen Contest.

Emma Leamer of Chillicothe will receive a $350 scholarship. She and forty-four other contestants competed for the title of Missouri State Fair Queen in the two-day pageant. The queen contestants were judged in multiple areas, including interview, speech, talent, and evening gown.

Leamer reigned over the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton in 2018 and previously represented the Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair in Sedalia in 2017. Leamer was the first runner-up to Missouri State Fair Queen Natalie Ayers of Green City in 2017.