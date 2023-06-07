Chiropractor in Missouri indicted on child porn allegations

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri chiropractor has been indicted by a federal grand jury for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Eric Hedman, 39, Joplin, was charged in a single-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on May 24, 2023. That indictment was unsealed and made public today upon Hedman’s arrest and initial court appearance.

Hedman, who operated his own practice at Hedman Chiropractic at the time of the alleged offense, is charged with one count of receiving and distributing child pornography between Jan. 1 and Dec. 12, 2022.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cybercrimes Task Force.

