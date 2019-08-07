Chip seal project planned on Route E in Sullivan and Mercer counties

A chip seal project will begin on August 7, 2019, on Route E near Milan. Contractors from Vance Brothers, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin the project on Wednesday, Aug. 7, in Sullivan County just west of Milan and will continue to just east of U.S. Route 65 in Mercer County. The project is expected to be completed by Monday, Aug. 19.

Crews plan to work 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, utilizing Saturdays as a weather make-up day as needed. A flagger and a pilot car will be used to guide motorists through the work zone. All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Motorists should anticipate delays and pay attention to all road signs and personnel controlling traffic. If approaching from a side road, please wait for the pilot car before proceeding through the work zone.