Chip seal project for Harrison County Interstate 35 to begin September 17

Preventive maintenance treatment is scheduled for a section of Harrison County Interstate 35 next week.

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to chip seal the southbound driving lane of I-35 from mile marker 88 (Route 13 exit) to mile marker 85 (Route AA/H exit) beginning Tuesday, September 17, 2019. The ramp from Route 13 to southbound I-35 will also be closed during the project.

In order to allow the chip seal to cure, both the driving lane and ramp will remain closed overnight. Crews plan to have the lane and ramp reopened by 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Motorists should expect delays on I-35 and seek an alternate ramp to use during the project. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 11 Shares