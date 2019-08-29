Chip and seal work in Chillicothe to close several streets

Vance Brothers will chip and seal several streets in Chillicothe next week.

Street work is scheduled to be done September 3 through 6, 2019 during the evening hours on Calhoun, Webster, Jackson, Clay from Vine to Walnut, Locust, Elm from Ann to Polk, Vine from Third to Polk, Cherry from Clay to Bryan, and Walnut from Clay to Polk Street.

The streets will be closed to most traffic during the time of the chip seal, however, some vehicles may be allowed through.

Questions should be directed to call Chillicothe Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie at 660-646-3811.