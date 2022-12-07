Chillicothe’s Mayor looking to fill open position on Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe mayor is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works.

Qualifications include being a resident of Chillicothe for at least two years preceding the appointment. An ordinance says no more than two members of the board of public works should belong to the same political party, and its administration should be non-partisan.

The current board members include Democrat Ed Martens, Republicans Mary Turner, and Tony Clark, and Independent Howard Weldon. Martens is in his second term, which will end on December 31st. Turner is in her second term, which will end in January 2024. Weldon’s first term will end in December 2024. Clark’s first term will end in November 2025.

Individuals interested in applying to fill the vacancy can pick up a board volunteer form at the Chillicothe City Clerk’s Office at the Chillicothe City Hall, or go to the city’s website. Forms should be submitted by December 19th at 5 p.m.

