Chillicothe’s Maggie Moore selected for ARSL librarian program

Share To Your Social Network

Main Street Chillicothe has announced that Maggie Moore, Youth Service Assistant at the Lillian DesMaries Youth Library, has been selected to participate in the Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL) program.

The ARSL, a national organization, focuses on meeting the unique needs of libraries in rural and small communities by providing resources, training, and networking opportunities. This support empowers librarians to enhance their services and make a more significant impact.

Moore’s participation in the ARSL program reflects her commitment to serving the Chillicothe community through her work at the library. Her involvement is anticipated to bring new insights and innovations that will further enrich the library’s offerings and benefit the children and families who rely on its services.

Main Street Chillicothe is a non-profit organization dedicated to the historical preservation and economic development of the downtown district. The organization supports arts, culture, entertainment, and business in downtown Chillicothe through essential community partnerships and generous donations. For those who value a vibrant downtown, Main Street Chillicothe invites them to join their efforts. More information can be found on the Main Street Chillicothe website.

Post Views: 140

Related