Chillicothe’s iconic Piccadilly Gala returns in March

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Chillicothe announce the return of the Piccadilly Gala, with the main event set for Thursday, March 14, 2024. This year’s theme is a fun throwback to the funky 1970s era.

The 2024 Piccadilly Night Out Auction & Gala is already in the planning stages. Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at the Skate-O-Rama on Webster Street.

“After receiving numerous requests from the community about when we would host the Piccadilly Gala again, we are thrilled to finally deliver what they have been asking for. We have some wonderful and exciting things planned for the March 14 event,” said Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. “This year, we are returning to the Chillicothe Elks Lodge, and our planning committee is dedicated to making the 2024 Piccadilly the best one yet.”

Tomie Walker of Main Street Chillicothe added, “Information about event sponsorship opportunities is available through both Main Street and the Chamber. This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services to over 250 attendees. We appreciate the overwhelming support from the business community in the past and look forward to their continued partnership this year. For donations or more information, please contact us.”

The Piccadilly Gala and Auction features a meal, a wonderful atmosphere, and a live Piccadilly Auction. Bidding with quarters on items donated by local and regional businesses, this unique event allows attendees to gather friends, dress up, and enjoy a fun-filled evening.

Funds raised at the Piccadilly will support events and programs sponsored by Main Street and the Chamber throughout the year. Main Street Chillicothe focuses on downtown revitalization through economic development and hosts events such as the mural program, BooFest, and other seasonal events. The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce promotes the business sector and the community at large, organizing family and community events like Chautauqua in the Park and the Holiday Parade, which showcase the community and attract visitors to Chillicothe.

“We invite you to gather your friends, wear your best 70s attire, and join us for the Piccadilly Gala 2024: Piccadilly Fever at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge,” Narr concluded. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. They must be purchased in person at the ticket sales event on February 15 or at the Commerce Center starting February 16, with cash, check, or credit card. No early or phone sales are available. Attendees must be 18 or older. For any questions, please call 660-646-4050 or 660-646-4071.

