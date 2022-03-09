Chillicothe woman wins $288,000 with “Show Me Cash” lottery drawing

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Missouri Lottery player who won a $288,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from the Feb. 28 drawing is still in shock.

“You don’t expect it and then, wow! You won!” she exclaimed. The player purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 1230 Washington St, in Chillicothe. She returned to the store the following day and saw the jackpot had been hit. “’ Oh, wow,’ I said. ‘Someone won Show Me Cash. I wonder if it was me,’” she recalled, laughing. “I didn’t know I had really won!”

It wasn’t until she checked her ticket at a local gas station later that she realized she actually was the winner. “I scanned the ticket, and it said ‘Claim at Lottery Office,’” she explained. “I asked the clerk what that meant, and she said, ‘Oh my gosh, someone won the jackpot at Hy-Vee!’”

“I was dumbfounded,” she admitted.

The winning numbers on Feb. 28 were 14, 30, 31, 34, and 36.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $80,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Livingston County won more than $2.4 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $234,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $618,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

The name of the winner was not released by the Missouri Lottery

