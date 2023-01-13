Chillicothe woman released to custody of United States Marshals

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe woman was released from his office’s custody to that of the United States Marshals Service January 11th.

Twenty-four year old Tehya Renae Kelley had a federal conspiracy violation charge.

Kelley was charged in Livingston County with one count of felony first degree involuntary manslaughter and four counts of felony delivery of a controlled substance. The charges stem from October 2021. A plea or trial setting was scheduled for April 14th.

It was previously reported Kelley was charged in Livingston County following a suspicious death investigation of a 17 year old girl.

