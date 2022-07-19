Chillicothe woman involved in Randolph County crash

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe woman was involved in an accident in Randolph County on Monday evening, July 18th that injured a woman from Lancaster.

An ambulance took the passenger of a pickup truck, 60-year-old Deborah Pantry of Lancaster, to University of Missouri Hospital with moderate injuries. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, 61-year-old Gregory Pantry of Lancaster, or the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 23-year-old Kaili Ward of Chillicothe.

Both vehicles were northbound on Highway 63 before the SUV struck the rear of the truck one mile north of Highway 22 due to the truck moving slowly.

The pickup received moderate damage, and the SUV received minor damage.

Both drivers and the passenger wore seat belts.