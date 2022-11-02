Chillicothe woman injures Hamilton Police Chief with SUV in attempt to flee from arrest

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chillicothe woman faces multiple charges in Caldwell County after she allegedly hit Hamilton Police Chief April Melte with a sport utility vehicle on November 1st.

Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Dee Lowrey was charged in one case with the felonies of second-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. She has also been charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

In another case, Lowrey was charged with felony resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only.

An initial court appearance is scheduled for November 3rd.

A probable cause statement says Supervision Services contacted Lowrey and advised of a Livingston County bond violation warrant issued for her arrest. While being escorted from Supervision Services to the Hamilton Police Department, she allegedly ran outside and to her vehicle in the parking lot. Melte reportedly ran after Lowrey, yelled for her to stop multiple times, and made contact with her as she entered the driver’s seat. The probable cause statement says the police chief attempted to pull Lowrey out of the driver’s seat, but she put the vehicle into drive, accelerated, and knocked down Melte. The police chief sustained cuts to her left hand and a cut under her right knee.

Lowrey is accused of continuing at a high speed on School Street and not stopping at the posted stop intersection with Highway 13.

Lowrey is on bond supervision in Caldwell County on possession of a controlled substance. She allegedly violated bond conditions because her required drug patch was positive for methamphetamine.